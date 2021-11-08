Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021 tabled in KHADC

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) CEM, Titossarwell Chyne tabled the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021 on the first day of the reassembled budget session of the Council on Monday.

The discussion on the bill will be held on the final day of the session on Wednesday.

While tabling the bill, Chyne said that the objective of this bill was to streamline on the distribution of the ancestral and self acquired property.

“The objective of this bill has been misunderstood. It is not mandatory that all the children will get a share on the parental property. It depends on the will of the parents to decide who will be the genuine heir of the property,” Chyne said.

It may be mentioned that among the Khasi matrilineal society, parental property has traditionally gone to the youngest daughter.

He said that there is no disagreement with the ongoing practice that the youngest daughter will get the whole share on the parental property.

“But there are parents who give share to all the siblings even now. There will not be a problem if the youngest daughter does not object,” KHADC CEM said.