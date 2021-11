SHILLONG, Nov 8: The state on Monday recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patient died of the infection taking the death toll to 1,459.

The active tally now stands at 349 while 82,078 people have recovered from the viral infection including 36 on the day.

18 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in East Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.