NONGSTOIN, Nov 8: The Court of Special Judge (POCSO), Nongstoin, sentenced Banteilang Sohshang to ten years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, following his conviction in a case involving rape of a minor girl at Pyngdenglawar village, Nongstoin in April, 2016. The crime was committed at the residence of the victim’s elder sister at Pyndenglawar village.

Sohshang was arrested after an FIR was filed at Nongstoin PS.