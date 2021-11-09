9 injured in Mumbai slum house crash

Mumbai, Nov 9: At least nine persons were hurt when a one-floor house collapsed in the Jai Maharashtra Nagar slums in the Antop Hill area of southeast Mumbai, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8.45 a.m. when a ground-plus-one storied structure suddenly came crashing down, trapping many of the residents.

Four fire tenders and locals managed to rescue nine persons trapped in the rubble and rushed them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

While seven of the injured are undergoing treatment in Sion Hospital, two others are taking private treatment elsewhere.

Work is on to trace any other victims who may be trapped in the debris of the crashed structure, said the BMC. (IANS)