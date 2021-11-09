Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Odisha’s Balasore

By Agencies

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 :Over 1 kg brown sugar, worth more than Rs 1 crore, was seized in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Tuesday.

On an intelligence input, STF team conducted a raid near Naya Bazar vegetable market on November 7 and seized brown sugar weighing 1.52 kg from the possession of two drug peddlers.

The arrested were identified as Ashok Kumar Behera and Bijay Kumar Yadav. While Bapi is a localite, Yadav belongs to Patna, the STF said.

The accused persons were produced before the court of District and Sessions Judge. The STF has registered a case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 43 kg of brown sugar/heroin and 86.81 quintals ganja /marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug peddlers. (IANS)

