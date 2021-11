NONGPOH, Nov 8: As many as three persons were severely injured after a vehicle they were on board (ML-04C-2807) hit a stationary truck (NL01-AE-7534) on the National Highway 6 at Umling in Ri Bhoi on Monday.

The vehicle was proceeding towards Lumshnong from Guwahati, Assam, but on reaching Umling, it hit a truck parked on the roadside. The injured occupants were immediately shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for treatment.