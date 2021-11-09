Mop-up vax session under way in Tura

TURA, Nov 8: The mop-up Covid vaccination for Tura Urban areas is under way to make up for the low status of vaccination in the district and the same will continue till November 12.The mop up vaccination has been all the more necessitated with the festive season being just round the corner.

A meeting of the District Task Force as part of the Intensified Vaccination Plan for Mop Up Vaccination was on Monday held at the Circuit House in Tura to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination after a recent review revealed the low status of vaccination in the district.

Speaking during the meeting, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, informed that though the vaccination drive for COVID-19 has achieved 88 per cent, few areas including Asanang, Darenggre, etc in the district remain the lowest in spite of close proximity to urban areas.

Ram Singh said that timely vaccination held from February to June, 2021, had helped immensely to ensure protection from the virus and reduce the death rates in the district in the second wave, even as he appealed to all those unvaccinated to get themselves vaccinated for the safety and welfare of everyone.

On account of the coming weeks being a festival season, during which weddings also take place, the Deputy Commissioner cautioned that only those who have taken two doses of vaccine will be allowed to attend any kind of social gatherings.

He also directed all heads of departments in the district to ensure their unvaccinated staff take the vaccine as soon as possible or to submit RTPCR report every ten days if they are unable to take vaccination on genuine reasons.

Meanwhile, DMCHO, Tura, Dr. Ivonne M Sangma, presented the detailed COVID vaccination status of the district as on November 2, 2021, and the planned session sites for the Mop Up round for COVID-19 Vaccination.

She informed that about 9,160 session sites have been held in the district and so far 2.10 lakh have been vaccinated with first dose, while 1.22 lakh have completed the second dose.

According to Sangma, session sites have been planned for Mop Up COVID vaccination for Tura Urban area from November 8 to 12 from 10 AM to 3 PM, and she requested all who are unvaccinated to take the opportunity to vaccinate themselves for the safety and security of everyone.