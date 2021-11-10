‘Don’t issue NOCs for Umngot, Kulsi projects’

SHILLONG, Nov 9: The Opposition Congress in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council on Tuesday asked the UDP-led Executive Committee not to issue no objection certificate (NOC) to the proposed Umngot hydroelectric power project in West Jaintia Hills and Kulsi Dam project over the Khri River along the interstate border with Assam.

Moving a motion on the second day of the re-assembled autumn session, Congress MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Bajop Pyngrope pointed out that people who are likely to be affected are opposing these two mega hydroelectric projects.

“I have held meetings with the villagers who are likely to be affected by this project. 99.9 per cent of them are against these projects,” Pyngrope said, adding that livelihood of the people will be affected and the two projects will have huge detrimental impact on the environment besides affecting the aquatic life.

He said that large tracts of agricultural land will be submerged if these mega power projects take off.

Pyngrope wanted the KHADC to push the state government to conduct public hearings to allow the locals to express their views before taking any decision on these projects.

He further said that the Kulsi Dam, a national-level project, proposed to be constructed by the Brahmaputra Board is located in one of the “areas of difference” along the interstate border with Assam.

In his reply, KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne admitted that the Umngot Hydroelectric project will affect the livelihood of people fully dependent on tourism activities along the river.

“We are aware that tourist from outside the state visit places in and around Umngot throughout the year,” Chyne said.

He also stated that the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the MeECL for construction of a dam over Umngot River without consulting the KHADC.

“We will again follow up with the state government and demand scrapping of the Umngot project since it is against the interests of the locals,” the KHADC CEM said.

On the Kulsi Dam, Chyne said that the dam is proposed to be constructed over Khri River which is located along the interstate border between Assam and Meghalaya.

The KHADC CEM said that a large number of villages will be affected in the two districts of West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi as it is estimated that over 5.75 sq km of land will be submerged.

“I have already written to the deputy commissioners of the two districts and also to the Water Resources department not to approve this project,” he said, adding that he had met the Water Resources Minister (H. Brolding Nongsiej) and discussed the two mega projects.