1971 pact on Umiam project under scanner

SHILLONG, Nov 9: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne on Tuesday said the sub-committee comprising legal experts is studying the legality of the agreement signed between the United Khasi & Jaintia Hills District Council and the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) on the Umiam Hydro Electric Project on August 4, 1971.

Replying to a motion moved by Congress MDC Carnes Sohshang on the second day of the reassembled autumn session of the Council, Chyne said it will be difficult to say if the 50-year-old agreement is still valid or not.

“We will approach the state government to implement this agreement depending on the report of the sub-committee,” he said.

According to him, the KHADC’s interest would be in the land in and around the Umiam Hydroelectric Project if it falls under the jurisdiction of the Council on the basis of this agreement.

Chyne said only two members – Congress MDC Bajop Pyngrope and nominated member Bindo M. Lanong – have so far submitted their suggestions to the sub-committee on this agreement. The mover of the motion himself is yet to submit the suggestion, he added.

According to the agreement, the government has to consult the district council on how to use the surplus power from the project besides providing power supply for any irrigation project within the Council’s jurisdiction.

The agreement further stated fishing rights in the lake formed as a consequence of damming the Umiam River shall exclusively belong to the district council, which will manage the fishery in any manner it thinks fit provided it does not affect the security and operation of the project.

The agreement also stated that if the district council desires to take up distribution of the electric power generated from the said project in the areas under its jurisdiction and Shillong, the ASEB shall permit such distribution on a monopoly basis to the district council subject to the provisions of any relevant laws in force.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Pynshngainlang N. Syiem advised the Council to take over the distribution of power from the MeECL according to the agreement.

“We can avail the service of experts in helping the Council take over distribution. The Council will be greatly benefitted if this can materialise,” Syiem said.

He also suggested that the surplus power be used for irrigation if the Council takes over distribution.

Lanong had contested that the agreement is no longer applicable since it was signed between ASEB and the United Khasi & Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council which is non-existent.

He further said that the agreement was signed after Meghalaya became a sub-state on April 2, 1970, with Captain WA Sangma sworn in as the Chief Minister.

“I fail to understand how the ASEB signed this agreement,” he added.

Earlier while moving the motion, Sohshang questioned the alleged failure of the state government in consulting the KHADC before setting up the erstwhile Meghalaya State Electricity Board (MeSEB), which later became the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd (MeECL).