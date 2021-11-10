Meghalaya complete Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on winning note

Vijayawada, Nov 9: Yet another strong batting performances by Kishan Lyngdoh (82) and Chirag Khurana (78) ensured that Meghalaya thumped Arunachal Pradesh by 92 runs here at the Mangalagiri Cricket Stadium today.

Put into bat first, Meghalaya got off to a flying start. Lyngdoh and Khurana shared a 138-run partnership for the first wicket. After Lyngdoh fell, skipper Punit Bisht (22 not out) batted sensibly with Khurana to ensure that Meghalaya ended the innings on 194/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Arunachal lost their opener in the second over. However, the Arunachal batters played steadily through the powerplay overs. Some good performances by Meghalaya bowlers, however, made the target beyond Arunachal’sreach.

Himan Phukan, who returned with figures of 1/16 in his four overs, helped keep the runs in check. Khurana, continuing his exploits with the ball in the tournament, picked two important wickets. Senior player D B Ravi Teja, and pacers Akash Choudhary and Dippu Sangma chipped in with a wicket each.

“I am in great touch at this point and so I knew if I stayed at the wicket for a long time than I can help the team post a big score,” Khurana told The Shillong Times.

“I carried forward the same confidence into my bowling and got the two dismissals,” added Khurana who ended the group stages of the tournament as the 8th highest run scorer in the country with 226 runs.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh finished the tournament with 247 runs and was 7th highest run scorer in the country.

“I am happy that I could achieve all this in just my debut season. I am really thankful to the officials and selectors of the Meghalaya Cricket Association who had always backed me and my talent. I especially want to thank our honorary general secretary, Gideon Kharkongor, who always made me feel that I belonged in this level,” said a beaming Lyngdoh while talking to The Shillong Times after the match.

“I am also thankful to my parents who also supported me when it came to the game and I dedicate my performances in this tournament to my late father who passed away earlier this year,” added Lyngdoh.

In the bowling front, Akash ended the tournament with 6 wickets – the highest for Meghalaya this year.

This is the best performance by Meghalaya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, winning 4 games out 5.

The four wins could see Meghalaya compete in the Elite Division of the tournament next year.10