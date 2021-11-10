Pak calls on India to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10: The Pakistan government has called on India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor and allow pilgrims to cross over into Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth aniiversary celebrations from November 17 to 26.

Marking the second anniversary of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan has expressed hope that India would allow pilgrims to travel through the corridor in the spirit of cooperation.

“In the upcoming Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations from November 17-26, we look forward to hosting devotees from India and around the world,” read a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

“In the last two years, the corridor has not only fulfilled the earnest desire of the Sikh community around the world for easy access to the revered site, but is also reflective of the primacy that Pakistan accords to all religious minorities in the country. The corridor has opened new vistas for the promotion of inter-faith harmony,” the statement added.

It also reminded that the Kartarpur Corridor was described by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as the “Corridor of Hope” during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib in February 2020.

Pakistan has also criticised India for refraining from opening the corridor despite reopening and resumption of international travels all over the world and opening of all religious places in the country.

“The Kartarpur Corridor was reopened on June 29, 2020 under the Covid related protocols after its temporary closure due to the pandemic on March 16, 2020. India, despite resumption of international travel all over the world, and opening of all religious places in that country and repeated calls by the Sikh community, is yet to open the corridor from its side and allow pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib,” the statement read.

Pakistan has also highlighted that “the magnificent newly-built Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur complex is a gift by the people of Pakistan and their leadership to the Sikh community in India and worldwide.

“Two years ago on this day, the Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the event of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak,” read the statement.

As per details, Pakistan is willing to allow at least 3,000 devotees from across the world to participate in the upcoming birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak and it is looking forward to India to reciprocate its offer with the same cooperation.