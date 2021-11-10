Meghalaya gets its 12th district – Eastern West Khasi Hills

MAIRANG, Nov 10: The 12th district of Meghalaya – ‘Eastern West Khasi Hills’ was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, cabinet ministers and MLAs, amidst a festive mood in Mairang on Wednesday.

This new district, with its headquarters at Mairang, was bifurcated from its parent district of West Khasi Hills.

The new district comprises Mairang and Mawthadraishan C&RD blocks respectively. Mairang is one of the oldest civil sub-divisions, which was inaugurated on November 10, 1976, and exactly after 45 years, it was upgraded to a new district.

Inaugurating the new district of ‘Eastern West Khasi Hills’, CM Conrad Sangma said that the new district will bring the administration closer to the people.

“The new district was created not because it is in Khasi Hills or Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills but purely on basis of certain parameters, which had put the region in the bottom list of all developmental activities. We wanted to bring administration closer to the people and hence the 12th district of the State was created,” he said.

He also told the gathering that as a Chief Minister, whenever he inaugurates a development project, there is always discontentment in certain parts of the State as he is labelled as being ‘selective’ and ‘preferential’ in carrying out development activities.

“Let me tell you… that this MDA government does not discriminate based on tribe, caste, creed or religion… we don’t differentiate between Khasi, Garo or Jaintia Hills .. wherever development is required, we take a decision to spread developmental activities,” he asserted.

Clarifying the naming of the new district, the Chief Minister said that several consultations were made and different people were asked for their opinions.

“We are a matrilineal society, so we felt that some linkage with the parent district should be incorporated. Hence the cabinet felt that since the region falls in the Eastern part of West Khasi Hills, we should name it as Eastern West Khasi Hills.”