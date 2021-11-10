Summersalt’s lead member Kit Shangpliang appointed CGI’s Personality of the Month

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Lead Member of the Folk-fusion Band Summersalt from Meghalaya, Kit Shangpliang has been selected as the “Wednesdays Dialogue Series’ Personality of the Month”, a monthly, live/digital event organized by Consulate General of India (CGI) Hamburg to recognize and interact with personalities of Indian origin and German Friends of India based in Germany or India.

The City-based folk-fusion troupe is on a tour to three countries in Europe — Germany, Denmark and Switzerland to share the cultural intricacies of Meghalaya and India’s northeast with the world through music.

This month’s ‘Wednesdays Dialogue Series’ is featuring an interaction with Kit Shangpliang later in the evening from 1830 to 2000 hrs (CET), where he will be sharing different aspects of his life – both personal and professional.

The folk-fusion troupe arrived in Germany on 4th November 2021 and is the key participants from India at the India Week Hamburg 2021.

As part of India Week Hamburg 2021 (8-14 Nov 2021), the CGI is organizing a Special Promotion of North East India on Thursday, November 11. The event will include performances from Summersalt. A full concert of the band Summersalt will be held at Kampnagel Hamburg on Sunday, November 14 from 1900 hrs onwards.

Summersalt will also be performing at Hard Rock Cafe Hamburg on November 17, as well as in Hannover (Nov 12) and Lubeck (Nov 13).

This tour was co-sponsored by Government of Meghalaya’s undertaking Meghalayan Age Limited, Government of Meghalaya’s Department of Arts and Culture with the support from Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India.

Summersalt is known to have crisscrossed genres. The songs (both in Khasi, English & other languages) contain wit and humour that is part and parcel of the indigenous communities. The band’s work of arts are solution oriented and the instruments are a mix of standards and some less known instruments of the indigenous group, they represent – ‘the Khasi Community’ of the state of Meghalaya in India’s northeast.