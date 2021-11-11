Ensure no party is stopped from campaigning peacefully, SC tells Tripura Police

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the upcoming municipal elections, in a peaceful manner.

The top court passed the interim order after hearing submission of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the Trinamool Congress and its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

The plea cited alleged violence against the party members and sought a direction to protect them for the municipal polls slated on November 25.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said: “We expect that necessary arrangements will be made by the state government and the DGP along with law enforcement machinery of the state.”

It emphasised that since the election process has already commenced, therefore the government authorities should ensure that no political party is prevented from pursuing its rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.

The bench took into account that petitioners have prepared a table citing incidents of violence, which have taken place, in the plea, and also sought response from state Home Secretary detailing steps taken for free and fair elections.

The court also noted the petitioners have been denied permission to hold public meetings in Agartala, affecting their right to political campaigns.

It has scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

