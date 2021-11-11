Mega camp for health, legal services held at Gandhipara

TURA, Nov 11: As part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and to mark the Pan-India Legal Awareness & Outreach Campaign, a day-long Mega Camp-cum-Health Camp, to provide a number of free services, was jointly organized by the District Health & Family Welfare Department and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), South West Garo Hills under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority at Kashbanagar Secondary School premises, Gandhipara under Garobadha PHC on Thursday.

Free health check up camp and awareness on various health issues, legal services and awareness, Aadhar enrolment, MHIS registration, Banking services and awareness-cum-on the spot registration camp for e-Shram, were some of the activities and events held during the Mega Camp with various line departments and service providers to enable the people of the area to avail free and easy services within their reach.

Participating in the Mega Camp as the chief guest, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna said that the camp was being held to bring the free services right to the doorstep of the people so as to enable them to avail the benefits of these services without any hassles and loss of time and money. He also commended the mothers of Gandhipara area for their keen participation in the routine immunization programmes for children and urged upon all the rest to do the same and also to receive the complete doses of vaccination against COVID-19 so that they resume their normal day-to-day activities.

Three oldest citizens of the area who have received complete doses of COVID-19 vaccination were also felicitated on the occasion by the chief guest.

Earlier, the DMHO, South West Garo Hills, Dr. Lily Sengme Ch. Marak in her address highlighted the objectives of the Camp and the series of activities that were lined up for the day and urged upon the participants to make full use of the opportunity.

CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, SWGH, Ms. N. M. Sangma in her key-note address said that the Mega Camp was organized as part of the Pan-India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign to ensure effective implementation of social schemes including health, housing, nutrition, employment, maternal and child care, sanitation etc by making the people at every level of the society aware of the legal services and their legal rights.

To mark the occasion, a plantation of coconut saplings was also undertaken by the chief guest and officials at the designated space of the school campus for AYUSH Garden.