44th 100 Drums Wangala begins

TURA, Nov 11: The 44th 100 Drums Wangala Festival, 2021, the post harvest festival of the Garos which is being held every year began on Thursday at its permanent venue-the Wangala Adam at Chibragre about 13 kilometres from Tura.

The first day of the festival was marked by the launching of the Handloom and Handicrafts exhibition along with the holding of indigenous games like Wa’pong sika, Jakpong pe’a, An’ding oka, Rong’ma de’susaa and Rong’ma chilsusaa.

The festival was inaugurated by GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak in the presence of GHADC Chairman Rakesh Sangma and other council MDC besides other dignitaries including Nokma Council President S G Momin, members of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival Committee (HDWFC) among others.

Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak informed that gathering that the celebration of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival was started in the year 1978 to protect and preserve the culture and customs of the A’chik people. He expressed appreciation to those responsible for taking the initiative adding, their decision had kept the A’chik culture alive.

Reminding that the festival was being held for the second time at the Wangala Adam, he urged organizers to continue to take steps to make improvements in the future so that the festival attracts more tourists from the country and beyond. Marak also assured that the GHADC would assist the organizers in whatever possible way it can in future events.

Some of the highlights of the festival on the first day include the Chibok Dance and the Koch Dance.

Meanwhile, events lined up for the second day on Friday include traditional games like Tug of War, Ajia-Doroa competition, Rugala, chachat So’a, Dani Doka and the 100 Drums Wangala (First Round). Selsella MLA F C A Sangma is expected to attend Friday’s event as the Chief Guest.