M’laya-Assam CMs to visit Langpih

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma would visit Langpih on November 16 or 17 for a joint inspection as both the states are trying to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute.

“This joint visit will be more of a confidence-building exercise for sending the message that we are together and we want to find a solution,” he said.

During the visit, the two chief ministers will meet some citizens and hold discussions with them.

The individual regional committees are also expected to submit their reports a week after the visit. Based on the reports, the government will decide how to move forward on the matter.

There are 12 areas of dispute but the two states have identified six “less complicated” areas for resolving first.