SMB office, employees to be shifted

SHILLONG, Nov 10: After taking possession of the land at Harijan Colony, the Meghalaya government would now be shifting the Shillong Municipal Board office temporarily to the MBDA office.

The third phase of action would also entail shifting the colony’s SMB employees to the municipal quarters on Bishop Cotton Road.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said 80-90 families of the employees of municipal and other departments will be shifted to different places.

“In the third phase, we will talk to the other people and try to find out an amicable solution,” he said.

Reiterating that the government wants to resolve the matter firmly but amicably, the Chief Minister said the government will stick to the rules and would move forward on the matter through a legal process.

Denying reports that there is no space for the families in the existing municipal office, Sangma said the government has plans in a phased manner.

“We do not want to dramatize the issue,” the CM said.

On the mixed-community residents of Harijan Colony gathering support from different parts of the country, Sangma said they were being misguided.

“People should speak to other Sikh families residing in Shillong and they will say there is no issue at all,” he said, adding that the issue was being given a different colour.