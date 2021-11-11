District Council clears village, town development council bill

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Paving way for direct funding to the Dorbar Shnong through creation of village and town development councils, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Village and Town Development Council) Bill, 2021 was unanimously passed on the final day of the re-assembled budget session on Wednesday.

The bill will pave the way for creation of the Village Development Council (VDC) and the Town Development Council (TDC) which will be responsible for overseeing development works in villages and urban localities.

As per the bill, every VDC and TDC will constitute a Village Development Fund or Town Development Fund.

“The Executive Committee of the KHADC within its limit of its economic capability and subject to availability of funds shall earmark a portion of its annual budget to the VDC and TDC for the purpose of supporting the implementation of schemes and projects approved under the Act,” the bill states.

Moreover, the bill also states that all funds, grants and other forms of monetary or financial assistance received from any source for the purpose of achieving the objects of this Act shall be treated part of the District Fund and shall be subjected to audit as per provisions of paragraph 7 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“The VDC and TDC shall be under the general control and supervision of the Dorbar Shnong and it shall be accountable to the Dorbar Shnong. It shall consist of all adult residents of the Council and they shall form the General Council,” the bill states. According to the bill, in any area where there is no traditional Dorbar Shnong, the Executive Committee of the KHADC after consultation with the Chief and his Dorbar shall constitute the VDC in the village or TDC in the town.

The term of the members of the VDC and TDC shall be for five years, the bill states.

As per the bill, the VDC and TDC shall have the power and shall be responsible in matters such as participatory developmental planning and implementation, collection of data and preparation of reports on the village or town and shall prepare resource map of the village and town.

The bill states that they shall formulate village and town annual plans, perspective plans and strategy for implementation and they will also be responsible for implementation of the developmental programmes and schemes within the village.

The bill further states the election of the Executive Member and member of the Executive Council in the VDC and TDC shall be conducted by the Executive Committee after consultation with the headman and Executive Dorbar.

According to the bill, the election shall be done through a secret ballot and based on simple majority.

“The headman (Rangbah Shnong) shall be ex-officio chairman, hence no election shall be held for the post of chairman. In any area where there is no Dorbar Shnong, election of the chairman will be conducted,” states the bill.

Earlier, KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne said that the VDC and TDC will come under the Dorbar Shnong and will neither act as parallel bodies nor interfere into the local affairs.