Colourful start to Shad Nongkrem

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The annual Shad Nongkrem festival got off to a glittering start with Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma gracing the gathering on Thursday.

Located some distance away from the Ing Sad (the traditional residence of the Syiem of Hima Khyrim) is the field where the ritual of Pomblang is held year after year. The place lit up and was infused with energy as the royal entourage of Hima Khyrim accompanied by dancers, traditional musicians and gunshots walked through the spectator filled way and up to the open field where prayers were offered and sacrifices made.

The dancing maidens accompanied by male dancers dressed in their finery were seen dancing gaily yet with gentle steps to the tune of the tangmuri and ki ksing (drums), much to the delight of the onlookers.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the state government will render all support to the Hima Khyrim to develop the permanent spot where the rituals of Pomblang are being held during the five-day Nongkrem dance festival for the past 200 years.

“My government will give all support to develop this particular spot where this ritual has been held for more than 200 years in this location. Sadly not much has been done to promote this space and attract tourist,” said the Chief Minister after attending the Pomblang – a sacrificial ritual and an important event of the five-day festival.

The CM said that he has already spoken to the Syiem of Hima Khyrim and other elders and decided to provide infrastructural support with a wide range of amenities so that it can also become a tourist attraction to showcase the rich heritage and the rich culture of Meghalaya.

Otherwise, an open field with no infrastructure, the area was full of spectators and dignitaries to witness and take part in the ritual.

“We are celebrating the Nongkrem dance and tomorrow will be the final day but today is very important and auspicious for us as we pay obeisance to god almighty and also to the deity of Shillong. We have completed the rituals and sacrifice and the dance has started,” said Syiem of Hima Khyrim, Balajied Sing Syiem.

The Syiem of Hima Khyrim said that the people of the state have suffered a lot due to the pandemic and they look forward to God Almighty to bless them and bring the pandemic to an end.

“Positive and good signs prevail and the reality will emerge in the days to come,” he said while replying to a query on the likely prediction of the future.

Asked if the festival still manages to attract dancers in large numbers as compared to yesteryears, the Syiem of Hima Khyrim said, “The change is palpable but still when we have our own unique festival unadulterated and conserved in its originality we see that it still attracts attention with dancers and young people thronging here. This is a very positive sign for us and we hope this will continue”.

An important feature of the festival is the Pomblang or goat sacrifice offered by the subjects to the Syiem of Khyrim, the administrative head of the Hima (Khasi State). Ka Syiem Sad, the eldest sister of the king, is the chief priest and caretaker of all ceremonies. The festival is conducted along with the Myntries (Ministers), priests and high priests where offerings are made to ancestors of the ruling clan and the deity of Shillong.

Nongkrem Dance is a religious festival of thanksgiving to God Almighty for good harvest, peace and prosperity of the community. It is held annually during November, at Smit, the capital of the Khyrim Syiemship near Shillong.