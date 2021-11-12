Opp seeks equitable development in state

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The Congress has asked the state government to strike a balance by applying the same yardstick while carrying out developmental activities across constituencies

“Developmental activities in the whole state have to be balanced irrespective of the political affiliation of MLAs. The government has to be proactive as any developmental activity in any constituency is an asset of the state and not the MLA or a particular party,” Congress leader and Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem said on Thursday.

“I request the government or the person concerned at the helm of affairs to consider developmental activities on a par in all constituencies,” he added.

Asked about his observation, Syiem cited the example of Nongpoh. He said it being the district headquarters needs more attention. There are several issues concerning the public and the government has to address them, he categorically stated.

Asked if there is any case where the government is seen favouring someone or a particular constituency, he said, “I am not saying that but party affiliation is natural with any government. I want this to change.”

“We have to go beyond party affiliations, party lines and friendship and focus on the welfare of the public,” the MLA reiterated.

Earlier, he alleged that Nongpoh had been neglected on various fronts. He had highlighted the issue in the Assembly and debated it.