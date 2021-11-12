Uddhav Thackeray undergoes surgery for neck pain

Mumbai, Nov 12 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a successful surgery at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital to cure a neck problem, here on Friday morning, Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said here.

“The CM has been operated upon for the problem and the procedure has been successful… Further details shall be provided by the medical team attending to him,” said Raut briefly to the media.

Thackeray was admitted to the hospital late on Thursday, three days after he appeared in a public online event wearing a neck brace.

He confirmed that for the past couple of years during the Covid pandemic, he was suffering from the neck pain but had chosen to ignore it, with the aggravation resulting in doctors advising a ‘proper treatment’ for it. (IANS)