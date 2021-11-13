Delhi to experience moderate fog next week: IMD

New Delhi, Nov 13 : Delhi will experience moderate fog with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius from November 17 onwards, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

People of the city woke up to a mainly clear sky with shallow fog on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day will be pegged at 26 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees, respectively, the weatherman said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 90 per cent.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were at 27.4 degrees and 11.1 degrees respectively.

Overall air quality on Saturday morning stood at 499 i.e. under ‘severe’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air was 134 and 72, respectively.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 9 a.m., Anand Vihar’s AQI stood at 468, ITO’s at 484, RK Puram’s at 433 and Sri Aurobindo’s at 452.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, then 401 and between 500 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the Air Quality and Weather Bulletin for Delhi NCR for Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, “The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in severe category on November 14. Slow winds during the daytime and calm winds during evening/night are extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants. The unfavourable meteorological conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days.

“The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category and further deteriorate from November 15 and may reach in ‘severe’ category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant,” it added. (IANS)