Involve KHADC in boundary talks: KSU

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Friday said the state government needs to take on board the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) while carrying on dialogues on the interstate boundary issue.

Stating that holding discussions between the representatives of Meghalaya and Assam without the participation of the Syiem, Hima Raid and Dorbar Shnong concerned is not good, KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said, “We expect the government to include them and take their views.”

Pointing out that the KHADC is an important stakeholder when it comes to the boundary issue, he said, “The Hima, Syiem and Raid are important too, as they fall under the jurisdiction of the KHADC.”

Marngar recalled that the KSU had earlier asked the state government to include the local bodies and heads in issues related to the interstate boundary dispute.

“They should include the Syiem, headmen and Raid in the committees, especially for the border areas as they know the specific boundaries and also have the documents,” he said.

Assam and Meghalaya have started joint visits to a few of the six identified areas to be resolved first.

But questions have been raised on the state government for not including the representatives of the KHADC in the boundary committees for the inspection.

Earlier this week, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titosstarwell Chyne said they will push for the demarcation of Meghalaya’s boundary with Assam according to the boundaries of the various Hima falling under the Council.

“We will impress upon the state government that the demarcation of the boundary should be based on the documents available with the Hima. We will not accept any proposal to resolve the interstate boundary dispute if it is not based on these documents,” he had said.

The regional committees on border disputes for West Khasi Hills and Kamrup districts have already visited seven border areas of the respective districts in accordance with the decisions taken at the Chief Minister-level meeting on August 6.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma are scheduled to visit the disputed area of Langpih on November 16.

There are 12 areas of dispute but the two states have identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the joint visits.