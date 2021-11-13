Pala, Mukul summoned to Delhi on Nov 18

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: The Congress high command has summoned Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent Pala and Congress Legislature Party leader, Mukul Sangma to New Delhi for a meeting on November 18 to analyse the reason behind the party’s defeat in all the three assembly seats where by-elections were held on October 30.

Besides the duo, all three Congress working presidents and other leaders will be meeting the AICC leaders including national general secretary KC Venugopal at the party headquarters here, party sources said.

Earlier, the MPCC was asked to submit a report on the debacle in all three seats, two of which were held by the Congress earlier.

The Congress was hoping for wins in Rajabala and Mawryngkneng, which it held earlier. Reports of infighting and sabotage emerged just after the results were declared.