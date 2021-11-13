Rs 10 Crore to develop  Garo Heritage Village at Wangala A’dam

TURA, Nov 13: A sum of ten crore rupees is being alloted by the Meghalaya government to develop the Garo Heritage Village at the permanent site called Wangala A’dam, 13 kms from Tura, where the 100 Drums Wangala Festival is currently taking place.

Meghalaya Chief Minister gave this announcement before a crowd of several thousand people when he arrived at the festival to witness the grand finale on Saturday morning.

“Our government is committed to promoting and preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Garos. It is with this objective that the government has earmarked ₹10 Crore to develop a Garo Heritage Village at Wangala A’dam which will include various infrastructure facilities and amenities for tourists and visitors alike,” said chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

The chief minister was the chief guest for the grand finale and was accompanied by several legislators including Williamnagar MLA Marcuise Marak and Thomas A Sangma, host legislator of North Garo Hills under which falls the Wangala site.