7 killed as terrorists attack Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

SHILLONG, Nov 13: In a major terrorist attack in Manipur, even persons including the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit, his family members and soldiers were killed in Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district. Colonel Viplav Tripathi’s wife and son were there in the convoy.

The attack took place at around 10am. Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is suspected behind the attack, reports said, though no terrorist militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the attack on Assam Rifles personnel by terrorists and vowed to bring the perpetrators o the dastardly act to justice.

“The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.