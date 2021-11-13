Three months on, family awaits inquiry report

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The family members of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew are awaiting the probe report three months after he was killed in an alleged fake encounter at his residence in the wee hours of August 13.

The one-man committee of inquiry is headed by retired Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice T. Vaiphei. The committee started its hearing on September 9.

The late HNLC leader’s younger brother, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew told The Shillong Times on Friday that the family members want to know why the police killed him instead of arresting him.

“Why was my brother killed in front of his children? We want all these questions answered,” he said, demanding action against the police officers responsible for his brother’s killing.

Granary said that he, along with the widow and two sons of his brother had gone to depose before the commission twice.

“The commission appeared serious about completing the inquiry at the earliest. But it is the police who are trying to delay by different ways and means,” Granary said.

He said they are hopeful that the inquiry would be fair, impartial and go deep into the incidents leading to the death of his brother in the alleged fake encounter.

“We hope that the inquiry report will give justice to my brother,” he said.

The Sur Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (SKBH) also expressed disappointment over the delay in the inquiry into the ex-HNLC leader’s death that the Meghalaya State Human Rights Commission had taken cognisance of.

“Nothing has moved in the three month since the incident took place,” SKBH general secretary Marbud Dkhar said.

He said the state government has also not respected the demand of the people to suspend the top police officials involved in the raid that led to the death of the former HNLC leader.

“We had met Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui demanding the suspension of the top police officials. But Rymbui declined to give any commitment,” Dkhar said.

He said they will be meeting the MLAs from Khasi and Jaintia Hills region to question their stand over the matter.

“Most of them had assured that they will support the demand to suspend the top police officials to pave the way for a free and fair inquiry,” Dkhar said.

He also said the SKBH would meet soon to decide the future course of action besides calling on the family members of Thangkhiew to know about the status of the probe.

The government had constituted the judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act after pressure groups demanded an independent probe into the “fake encounter”.