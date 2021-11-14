Cong irked on absence of Speaker, V-P, ministers on Nehru’s birth anniversary function

New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress Chief whip in the Rajya Sabha (RS), Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that during the traditional function in Parliament to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Chairman RS and the central ministers were not present.

In a tweet Jairam said, “Extraordinary scene today in Parliament at the traditional function to mark the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn the Central Hall. Speaker Lok Sabha absent. Chairman Rajya Sabha absent. Not a single Minister present.

“Can it get more atrocious than this?!”

November 14 is Nehru’s birth anniversary, and the Congress paid tributes to him, but was irked with the absence of prominent people in the customary fucnction in Parliament.

The Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Nehru. Interim President Sonia Gandhi visited the Shanti Van in the morning to pay her tributes.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “‘What we need is a generation of peace’ – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity and peace. ”

The Congress said, “On Chacha Nehru’s birth anniversary, we wish for the bright & prosperous future of each & every child in India.Our commitment to the nation’s future is unrelenting.”

The Congress leaders paid tribute to its stalwart and from Sunday the party is starting a nationwide agitation against inflation and price rise. (IANS)