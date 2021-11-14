Make inquiry report public, Sawkmie tells govt

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Opposition chief whip, PT Sawkmie, on Saturday asked the state government to make public the inquiry report on the death of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Sawkmie lamented that despite the inquiry commission being constituted immediately after the killing of Thangkiew, the inquiry report is yet to be out.

Even the family members of former HNLC leader are awaiting the probe report, he said.

It may be mentioned that the one-man inquiry committee, which is headed by retired Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice T Vaiphei, started its hearing on September 9.