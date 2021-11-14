‘No PDF MLAs joining NPP’

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday claimed that there has been no move from any of the PDF MLAs to join the party before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Sources in the NPP clarified that there is no such move from two PDF MLAs, Gavin Mylliemngap and Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, to join the party.

As per media reports, speculations are rife about the two PDF MLAs to likely jump ship ahead of the Assembly elections.

The sources, however, made it clear that if the two MLAs are keen to join the NPP, the party will welcome them.

It may be mentioned that PDF has four MLAs out of which two are in the Cabinet.

The leaders of PDF, meanwhile, could not be contacted for any confirmation on the matter.