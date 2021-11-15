Aaranyak takes 25 farmers on exposure trip to RRTC, Umling

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: Twenty-five progressive farmers from Panbari area of Chirang district were taken on an exposure trip to the Rural Resource and Training Centre at Umling in Meghalaya under the aegis of Conservation Livelihood Division (CLD) of Aaranyak, a premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation in the region with its headquarter here.

During the two-day exposure visit, the farmers took part in different sessions both inside the classroom and on the field. There were lectures on Integrated Farming, Bee Keeping, Mushroom cultivation, Poultry, Dairy, Piggery, Vermicomposting and Pisciculture.

The grant for the exposure trip has been given by NABARD to the CLD of Aaranyak under their scheme called Capacity Building for adoption of technology (CAT).

Manas Kumar Bhattacharjya, Bipul Das and Swapan Das from CLD Aaranyak coordinated the exposure trip.