Indiatourism celebrates Children’s Day in Shillong

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Indiatourism, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. Of India, along with the AdventuRers, celebrated Children’s Day on November 14 at Northeast India Mission Association Children’s Home, Laitmynrieng, Pynursla, East Khasi Hills.

Masks, books, pencils, along with snacks boxes and Pizzas, were distributed to 90 children there. They danced along with the girls from Jettwings to preppy Bollywood music to entertain the Children on Children’s Day, Bah Khonglah of NEIMA Children’s Home thanked the organisers for celebrating, Children’s Day with so much fun and gaiety.