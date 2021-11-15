All India DGP conference in Lucknow from Nov 19

LUCKNOW, Nov 15: The first all-India conference of Directors General of Police (DGP) and Inspectors General (IG) will be held at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow from November 19 to 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest, while the three-day meet will also have Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in attendance.

The conference is being organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

According to official sources, on the inaugural day, Shah will be the guest and will give away medals.

The Prime Minister will attend the meet on November 20 and 21 and also give medals besides addressing the conference.

About 80 officers of the rank of DGPs and IGs from states and other forces will attend the conference.

Key security issues such as left-wing extremism, terrorism, cybercrime, crime against women, the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges will be discussed at the meet.

Each state DGP will give a presentation and several committees of IGs have been formed to hold sessions on key topics.

Meanwhile, preparations are being held on war-footing for the event.

CCTVs are being installed and a separate force of about 2,000 cops drawn from Lucknow police Commissionerate has been prepared for security.

Night-vision drones will also be deployed.