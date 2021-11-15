Containment measures extended in WGH

TURA, November15 : West Garo Hills Additional District Magistrate, CN Sangma, had passed an order on thereby enforcing the containment measures in the district from 5 a.m of 15 November till 5 a.m of 22 November with the same restricted and permitted activities as in the earlier order.

According to the order, all shops in the district will now open from Monday to Saturday till 9 p.m and the private transports are allowed to ply with 100% capacity. The order also stated that the state and central Govt. offices will now function with 100% staff from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

The corona curfew in the district will continue to remain from 11 p.m to 5 a.m. every-night.