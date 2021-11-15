Farmers worst-hit during pandemic: Conrad Sangma

NONGSTOIN, Nov 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad. K. Sangma today met the Agricultural Producers Groups under Farmers Collectivization for up scaling Production and Marketing System (FOCUS) comprising farmers from Nongstoin and Mawshynrut C & RD Block at Bishop Hall, New Nongstoin, in a programme organized by the Basin Development Unit West Khasi Hills.

While M.Byrsat local MLA and Chairman Meghalaya Law Commission called upon farmers to ensure that the fund received should be properly utilized for the wellbeing of the group in particular and the society at large. He encouraged farmers to concentrate in agriculture to produce enough food, making Meghalaya self-sufficient in food grains where the State depends on others in many aspect.

Addressing the gathering the Chief Minister informed that FOCUS is Meghalaya’s biggest farmer’s welfare programme which is the first of its kind with an initiative to provide direct funding to producers’ groups. He added that during the pandemic the most suffered community in the State are the farmers thus, financial assistance to be provided can support to get the requirements enhancing their produces, which in turn will help to improve their lifestyle both economically and socially. He also informed that the Government is committed towards welfare of farmers and would continue to provide financial assistance under the FOCUS programme.

Interacting with the farmers, the Chief Minister said that the Government has earmarked Rs. 200 cr for farmers welfare programme in the State. He said that the Government is keen to understand the issues and concerns of the farmers and come up with appropriate policies to ensure maximum benefit reaches the farmers.

“FOCUS is an innovative welfare programme, whereby the Government ensures that the farmers are able to enhance their productivity as well as avail benefit of credit linkages and strengthen access to markets,” he added.

Funding support is given to all the PGs and the selected service Providers to take up identified value chain related activities. Each of the PGs receive a sum that would be equal to Number of Members at Rs. 5,000 each. This would come to an amount of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 for each of the PGs depending upon the number of members in the PG.

Chief Minister along with local MLA Macmillan Byrsat handed over cheques to PGs. A total of 36 Producer Groups were given support under the FOCUS Program amounting Rs 21,95,000 only.

The Programme ended with an interaction programme where the Chief Minister patiently here the grievances faced by the farmers at the grass root level. He also promised to look into the matter by promising to extend all possible help to solve their problems.