Public meeting held over GHADC’s proposal on B Mahal areas

TURA, Nov 15: A public meeting under the banner of the ‘Save B Mahal areas’ was on Monday held at Hatogaon in North Garo Hills alleging that GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak had attempted to mislead the people on the issue of B Mahal areas in a recent meeting.

According to the GSMC, Pedaldoba regional unit, the public meeting was held in protest against the GHADC’s proposal to implement certain projects in B Mahal areas and to condemn the alleged misleading of the public.

“On 6th November 2021, GHADC CEM has held a meeting with his party workers at Pedaldoba Secondary School playground to clarify the doubts of the B Mahal area as mentioned in social media and he had blamed the NGOs and the committee of the region in the said meeting. He claimed that the NGOs of the region are misleading the public when it is he who is doing it,” the GSMC from Pedaldoba said in a statement.

The committee along with the general public also threatened to move the High Court over the matter.