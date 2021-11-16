Union minister inaugurates construction of ESIC model hospital in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: Union minister of state for labour and employment, Rameswar Teli inaugurated the construction work of a 200-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital in the Beltola area here n Tuesday.

Unveiling the plaque to kick-start construction work, Teli said the ministry of labour and employment approved the proposal to build the hospital with an estimated cost of about Rs 143 crore.

“Initially, this hospital in Beltola, which is the only model hospital run by ESIC in the entire Northeast, used to provide treatment only to the insured persons of the state of Assam, but now it is also providing treatment to the people of other states of Northeast like Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram,” the minister said.

“After completion of this hospital, not only about 3 lakh insured persons of Assam will get better health facilities, but people of many other states of Northeast will also be benefitted,” he added.

Making the announcement that the Assam government has now approved the proposal to hand over the ESI Hospital in Tinsukia to ESIC, Teli said the hospital would soon provide modern and better treatment facilities to the people through ESIC under the labor department.

He further informed that the Narendra Modi government has recently implemented ESIC schemes in six more districts of Assam, namely Kokrajhar, Baksa, Hojai, Charaideo, Dima Hasao and Hailakandi.

“Now, the ESI Scheme is being implemented in about 30 districts of Assam,” the minister said.

Talking about the ESIC COVID-19 Relief Scheme, Teli said that the scheme was launched this year to provide assistance and relief to the families of the insured. “Under the scheme, several lakh rupees have been paid for many claims in Assam so far,” he informed.