3rd Division Football: Krang held; Lumdiengjri, Lapalang draw

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Krang SC was held to a 1-1 draw by Nongumlong SC in a Third Division football match here on Tuesday. Krang managed to snatch the lead when Kitkupar Mylliem found the back of the net in the 29th minute. However, Dondor Shanpru equalised for Nongumlong with a 68th minute strike before the match ended in a stalemate. Earlier, Lumdiengjri SC and Lapalang SC also played out a 1-1 draw. Founder Lawrniang put Lapalang in the lead with a 46th minute goal before Diblostar Kharbuki made it 1-1 in the 70th minute. On Wednesday, Lumparing SC take on Nongkseh SC at 12 pm while Mawtawar SC face Lawmali Pyllun SC at 2:15 pm.