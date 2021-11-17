Sports Snippets

City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape

LONDON, Nov 16: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape and now faces six allegations, police said on Tuesday. Mendy has been summoned to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the police force in the northern English county of Cheshire said. The France World Cup winner is already due to stand trial on Jan. 24 after being charged in August with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. Mendy, who was refused bail and is in a prison, joined City from Monaco in 2017. (AP)

Bhutia’s residential academy to hold trials in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 16: The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools residential academy will hold trials for girls and boys on November 21 at the HAL Sports Club here. The trials are open for players born between the years 2005 to 2012 only. “At BBFS residential academies, our aim is to provide the ideal pathway into professional football for budding athletes without them compromising with academics. It is my dream to provide the best facilities to the next generation and help them not only play at the highest level in India, but the foreign leagues,” Bhutia said. BBFS is one of India’s largest football learning centres with four residential academies in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. (PTI)

Zhou becomes F1’s first Chinese driver with Alfa Romeo

Hinwil (Switzerland), Nov 16: Zhou Guanyu will become the first Formula One driver from China after signing with Alfa Romeo on Tuesday. Zhou steps up from Formula Two, where he is second in the standings, and will partner Valtteri Bottas when the 10-time race winner moves from Mercedes for next season. Zhou has previously been a test driver for the Alpine team and drove for them in a practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix in July. (AP)