CM bats for goods train service

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday batted for introduction of goods train services till Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi, citing the rich economic dividends being enjoyed by the people of Garo Hills after introduction of railways in the western region of the state.

Expressing hope that the same could be replicated in Byrnihat with goods train services, Sangma said, “There is clearly an economic advantage and people of Garo Hills have felt this advantage without concern over the illegal immigration aspect.”

Asserting that the economy of Mendipathar has gone up after the train service was introduced, the CM said, “People from the region are selling vegetables in Guwahati and are today getting Rs 2000-3000 instead of Rs 100-200 earlier. Different products that used to cost much higher in Mendipathar are now cheaper than Krishnai and Dudhnai, which means there is a huge advantage to them.”

He also pointed out that there is a facilitation centre at Mendipathar railway station to keep a check on individuals coming in. “We can start with goods train in Byrnihat and only when people are comfortable we can take the aspect of passenger trains also,” he said.

“With goods train benefits will reach the common man; so maybe we could move forward with that while we discuss how to address infiltration and the concern of the different organizations,” he added.

“We will be engaging with concerned stakeholders to try and find a way forward,” he stated. While the CM did not react directly to the opposition of various pressure groups and political parties against introduction of railways in Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills, he admitted that the subject of railways was more complicated because it is linked to so many factors.

“Discussion mode is on and we are working towards some kind of consensus,” he added.

No anti-influx mechanism, no railway: HSPDP

However, the HSPDP, which is an ally of the MDA coalition, has made it clear that that government should not go ahead with the railway project until and unless a mechanism to check influx is put in place.

HSPDP president KP Pangniang admitted that railways will ease a lot of hassles and also bring in economic growth, and said, “We need it but let mechanism like ILP be put in place and then we will discuss.”

Pointing out that mechanism like The Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), Village Administrative Bill and the Assembly resolution on ILP were pending with the Centre, Pangniang said, “All the bills are stuck with the Centre and I don’t see national parties like Congress or NPP putting forward the concerns of the indigenous people.”

“The ILP resolution was passed in the Assembly and another resolution for recognition of Khasi and Garo languages was also passed but everything is hanging fire with the Centre. The people need to question what is the power and function of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly,” he said.