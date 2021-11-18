Govt committees cannot have ADCs: Conrad

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has defended the move of the government to keep the autonomous district councils (ADCs) out of the loop of the regional committees.

“These are government committees and hence the members of the committees were restricted to minister, MLAs and government officials,” he explained on Wednesday.

He, however, said the government is doing its homework on the matter and once there is something on the table, it will hold consultations with different stakeholders including the ADCs.

“We will also try to have extensive consultations with various organisations,” the CM said.

Various pressure groups, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the opposition party had asked the government to keep the ADCs in the loop while resolving the matter.

KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne had also expressed dismay over the fact that nobody from the district council was invited to be a part of the delegation of the boundary committees which have been conducting inspection of the disputed areas.