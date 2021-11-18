ULFA-I not to budge from demand for ‘sovereign Assam’

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA-I today reiterated that it was not going to compromise on its core demand for ‘sovereignty of Assam’ and reiterated that the outfit’s hitherto 42 years long struggle for ‘Independence’ of Assam would continue.

The ULFA-I statement came today, in response to Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement before the media yesterday regarding ‘possibility or not’ to hold discussion on core demand of the ULFA-I within the ambit of Indian Constitution and relevance of some of demands of the ULFA-I in the changed scenario in the state.

The ULFA-I self-styled ‘commander-in-chief’ Paresh Barua today stated that the history of Assam stands witness that Assam was never a part of India.