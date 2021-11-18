Local groups foil illegal cattle smuggling to Bangladesh

TURA, Nov 18: The continuation of illegal cattle smuggling to Bangladesh through Garo HIlls has been revealed after two trucks from Assam with a consignment of the livestock were intercepted by local groups from East Garo Hills near Jengjal in West Garo Hills and seized.

Members of organizations from Williamnagar comprising the GSU, FKJGP and the AAYF, Samanda Regional Unit intercepted the two trucks bearing registration numbers- AS 01 MC 1392 and AS 18C 9727 at Chiading road near Jengjal on Wednesday night. Upon inspection of the vehicles, they were found to be loaded with cattle.

According to the organizations, a further inspection revealed that the vehicles did not have any valid licences or permits for the transport.

An FIR was later on Thursday morning filed by the organizations with the Chiading Police Station and the two trucks with the consignment of illegal cattle were also handed over to them.