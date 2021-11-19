Majuli-Jorhat bridge work to start from Nov 30: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Construction of the bridge connecting the river island of Majuli with Jorhat will begin from November 30 with the state government eyeing its completion within the next four years.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a visit to Majuli during which he laid the foundation of flood and erosion protection projects worth about Rs 15 crore, to be implemented by the state water resources department.

“The first pile foundation of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge would be laid on November 30 and, barring any unforeseen hurdles, the project should be completed in four years,” Sarma told mediapersons after taking stock of the solar piped water supply scheme under the PHE department at Namoni Jakaibowa in Majuli.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to the people who rescued the victims of the Nimatighat ferry accident and handed over cheques for Rs 25,000 each to 50 such bravehearts.

Sarma said that the people acted selflessly to save the victims of the September 8 boat mishap and their actions would keep inspiring others to work for humanity.

He also informed that several measures have been taken to make inland water transport safer.

The chief minister also distributed financial aid of Rs 50,000 each to 59 Raas Mahotsav organising committees of Majuli in view of difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister aslo visited the construction site of the Majuli University of Culture and took stock of its progress besides inspecting the erosion protection work at Luit Ghat.