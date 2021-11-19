Assam bags 3 awards from National Fisheries Development Board

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The Assam fisheries department has bagged three awards from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

The “Best Farmer – Hilly and North Eastern State” has been awarded to Anup Kumar Sarmah. The award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 2 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

On the other hand, the Kalong-Kapili Cooperative Society Limited, Kamrup (Metro) has been adjudged the “Best Fisheries Cooperative Society”. The award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 2 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

Besides, Bongaigaon district has been awarded the “Best Hilly and North Eastern District”. The award carries a certificate, financial incentive of Rs 3 lakh, a shawl and a memento.

The awards will be presented at a function at the Convention Centre, Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, coinciding with World Fisheries Day.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala and other ministers of the department will attend the award giving ceremony.

Meanwhile, Assam minister for fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya congratulated the winners and the fisheries department officials of Bongaigaon district for bagging the prestigious awards.