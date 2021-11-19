Mukul vows to bolster party

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Amidst speculations of desertion, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has promised to strengthen the Congress party in Meghalaya after the setback in the recent by- elections.

He made the commitment during a review meeting held by Venugopal, the organisation in charge of the All India Congress Committee in presence of the party’s Meghalaya in-charge Manish Chatrath in New Delhi. MPCC president Vincent H. Pala, senior leader Charles Pyngrope and MPCC working presidents Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marthon Sangma and James Lyngdoh attended the meeting.

The review meeting was called to ruminate the party’s bypoll defeat. Congress failed to retain the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats that the National People’s Party won and lost the Mawphlang constituency to the United Democratic Party.

The meeting unanimously resolved to build on the strengths of the party in order to effectively overcome all the hurdles and challenges ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

A joint statement issued by Pala and Sangma after the meeting said the increase in the vote share of the party in the by-elections is an encouraging sign for Congress.

The leaders also resolved to immediately prepare the party on a war-footing in order to achieve the desired results in the 2023 polls, adding that the party will face the elections unitedly and ensure a strong, focused and corruption-free government.