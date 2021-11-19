Voice of People Party launched in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 19: A new political party has been formed in Meghalaya just over a year head of the next Assembly polls scheduled for 2023.

The Voice of the People Party was formally launched in its first general meeting which was held at Laitkor Kynton U Mon on Friday.

The party constitution was also adopted in the meeting. The flag of the party will be a combination of blue and white colour vertically while the party symbol will be determined at a later date.

The vision of the party will be based on the three pillars — to revive, restore and transform Meghalaya.