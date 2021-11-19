Win against injustice and arrogance: Rahul on repeal of farm laws

New Delhi, Nov 19 : After the Prime Minister announced withdrawal of three farm laws, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has termed it as ‘win against injustice and arrogant government’.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: “Congratulations its win against the injustice, the farmers of the nation have compelled the arrogant govt to bend down through satyagraha.”

The Congress is jubilant that the farm laws have been withdrawn as Rahul Gandhi has been supporting the farmers and demanding the withdrawal.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, “The Gandhian form of agitation has shown its strength and compelled the government.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, “Struggle triumphs, arrogance wilts, Kisan Mazdoor ekta zindabad. Long Live Punjab,Punjabi and Punjabiyat.”

Soon after the Prime Minister’s announcement, the Congress was quick to term it as ‘a decision taken in view of the forthcoming elections’.

P. Chidambaram said, “PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!”

“What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws,” he added

The three farm laws that were passed last year have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging protests, especially in northwest India and at Delhi’s doorsteps and earlier within the national capital too. (IANS)