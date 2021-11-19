Will wait for repeal of farm laws to take effect: Kisan Morcha

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: Welcoming the Centre’s decision to repeal three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

In his address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month.”

In a statement, the SKM said, “The Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi announced the Government of India’s decision to repeal all three anti-farmer, pro-corporate black laws first brought in as Ordinances in June 2020. He chose to announce this on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures,” the statement said.

The statement further said, “SKM also reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any.”

The three farm laws that were passed last year have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging protests demanding the repeal of the laws.

The Prime Minister also requested the agitating farmers to go back to their homes. He also announced to form a committee to discuss all farm related issues that will have states representation too.